Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Gap Up to $1.34

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.44. Hamilton Thorne shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 2,318 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price target on Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price objective on Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million and a PE ratio of 225.00.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

