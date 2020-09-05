Walter Amaral Sells 36,406 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $209,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walter Amaral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Walter Amaral sold 23,087 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $171,074.67.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

