Tervita (TSE:TEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.39. Tervita shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tervita Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

