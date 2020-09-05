RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.59. RediShred Capital shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96.

In other news, Director Phillip Harry Gaunce acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,462,767 shares in the company, valued at C$570,479.13.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

