Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.24. Star Diamond shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 94,305 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.