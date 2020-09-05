Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.97

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.97 and last traded at $119.34, with a volume of 55664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after buying an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after buying an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after buying an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

