Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.08. Urban One shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,878 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Urban One worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

