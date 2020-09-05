Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $117.04

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.04, but opened at $112.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 7,518 shares trading hands.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Accel London III Associates L.P. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $5,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

