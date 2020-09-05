AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.90. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 15,363 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

