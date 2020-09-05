CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of CVI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 841.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 485,014 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,792,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 91.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

