Analysts Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 184,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,789 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $512.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

