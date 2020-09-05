John China Sells 1,264 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $320,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,856.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John China also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $259.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

