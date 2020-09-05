Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $94.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,752,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,000 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.