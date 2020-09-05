Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ROCK opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,671,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after buying an additional 402,921 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after buying an additional 150,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

