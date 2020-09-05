State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,700 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

