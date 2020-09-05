Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sells $479,215.11 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total value of $479,215.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,215.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $594,830.79.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 4,455 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $1,207,884.15.

On Monday, July 20th, Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $130,560.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45.

On Monday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $220.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

