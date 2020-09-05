Insider Selling: NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $570,755.13 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $570,755.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,417.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetGear alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 43,823 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,431,697.41.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 18,666 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $610,004.88.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $2,009,433.36.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.11. NetGear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NetGear by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NetGear by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $122,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.