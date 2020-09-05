Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,135 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Centurylink by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Centurylink by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CTL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

