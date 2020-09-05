Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $19,824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 478.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 363,732 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter worth about $10,746,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 481.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 365,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 302,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

