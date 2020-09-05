BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,579. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

