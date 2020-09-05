BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 19,626 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,401.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $870,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

