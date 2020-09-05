Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,604 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Macy’s worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. UBS Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

