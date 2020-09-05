Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Repligen worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $145.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $159.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,897. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

