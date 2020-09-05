Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 25,211 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

