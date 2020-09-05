Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

