Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $316,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,601,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,406,747.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,110 shares of company stock worth $3,249,706 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

