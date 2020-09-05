California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Flowserve worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2,404.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

