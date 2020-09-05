HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trueblue by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Trueblue by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trueblue by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trueblue by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Trueblue by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $24.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

