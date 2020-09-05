Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,225,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 162,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

