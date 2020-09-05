Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.16 million, a PE ratio of -45.50, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.86.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

