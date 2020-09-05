Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.17. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $282.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

