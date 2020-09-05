Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.19 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $58,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 212,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 145.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 120.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,997,000 after acquiring an additional 462,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $367.42 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.