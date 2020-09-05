Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,317 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Burlington Stores worth $58,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.60.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock worth $8,479,441. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

