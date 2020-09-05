Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of United Therapeutics worth $59,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,735,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 203,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after buying an additional 255,101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,512,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,110 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,296. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

UTHR stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

