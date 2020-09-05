Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $60,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Emcor Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Emcor Group by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emcor Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $72.50 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.