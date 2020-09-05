Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Tc Pipelines worth $60,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

