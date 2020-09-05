Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $298.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.94. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

