$0.06 EPS Expected for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zynex also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynex.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Zynex stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

