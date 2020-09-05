Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

