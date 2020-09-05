Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 224,551 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

