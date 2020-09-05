Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 224,551 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.19 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.19 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,317 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,317 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report