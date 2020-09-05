Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.49 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.46% of Webster Financial worth $63,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after buying an additional 407,702 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after buying an additional 354,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 679.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 232,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 188,058 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

