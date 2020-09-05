Gwyn Goodson Mcneal Sells 2,400 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gwyn Goodson Mcneal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 5th, Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.19 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,317 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share
