Gwyn Goodson Mcneal Sells 2,400 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gwyn Goodson Mcneal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.