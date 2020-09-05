Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.42 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of American Campus Communities worth $61,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

