Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.42 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of American Campus Communities worth $61,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.19 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.19 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,317 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,317 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report