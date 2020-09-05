Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 576 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Everest Re Group worth $63,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RE opened at $215.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

