National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of National Instruments worth $63,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in National Instruments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 111.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.00. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.