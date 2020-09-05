Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Danny Tan Sells 5,238 Shares

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

