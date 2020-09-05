Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,356,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.21% of Equitrans Midstream worth $61,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

ETRN stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

