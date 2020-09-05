Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,462 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $61,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CDK Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

