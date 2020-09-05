ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of ITT worth $62,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ITT by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ITT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ITT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.61. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

