Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Ferrari worth $64,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE opened at $191.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

